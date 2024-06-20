The Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, confirmed that the difficult inhumane conditions that millions of refugees and forcibly displaced people are experiencing after they were all stranded and forced to flee their homes in search of safety and a decent life, threatens a humanitarian catastrophe. It is a dire threat that requires uniting global efforts to confront it and find effective solutions to it. The Council stated, in a statement today on the occasion of World Refugee Day, which falls on June 20 of each year, that temporary solutions are not sufficient to address the root causes of the refugee crisis and forced migration, stressing that international cooperation and human solidarity represent the only way to reach a just and sustainable solution to the refugee issue that guarantees Their basic human rights. The Muslim Council of Elders is making many efforts to raise awareness of refugee issues and call for their rescue and assistance. The Document on Human Fraternity, which was signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, the Pope of the Catholic Church, called for In Abu Dhabi in 2019, to alleviate the suffering of refugees, the marginalized, the poor, the needy, and those who have lost housing and shelter without exclusion or discrimination. She described it as a religious and societal necessity that must be provided and protected by binding international legislation.