The leaders of the Council of Muslim Cult of France on Saturday, January 16, agreed on a charter of principles for Islam in the country. This is stated in the widespread communiqué. Le Journal du Dimanche…

As noted, the chairman of the council, Mohammed Moussaoui, and his two deputies discussed the work on the charter and at a meeting with the head of the country’s Interior Ministry, Gerald Dermanen, handed him the agreed text of the document.

In particular, it deals with the compatibility of Islam with the principles of the republic, the unacceptability of its use for political purposes, non-interference of foreign states in the implementation of the Muslim cult in France, and the principle of equality between men and women.

The draft charter must now be approved by all the institutions that make up the council, after which it will be presented to French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Saturday, the main organizations that make up the French Council of Muslim Cults reached agreement on a new charter of principles to be signed early next week. It urges various Muslim associations to strictly respect the basic principles of the republic, as requested by the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, at a meeting with them at the Elysee Palace on November 18, 2020.

On November 20, Macron announced that French imams have 15 days to pass the charter of republican values. The charter implies a strict separation of religion from education and the state, as well as a ban on foreign interference in the life of Muslim communities.