The Muslim Council of Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, stressed that human trafficking is one of the most difficult challenges facing the international community in the modern era, as it exploits individuals for multiple purposes, including forced labor, crime, begging, and others, which requires unifying international efforts to combat this dangerous phenomenon that violates human dignity and exposes millions of people to suffering and exploitation..

The Muslim Council of Elders said in a statement on the occasion of the “International Day Against Trafficking in Persons”, which falls on July 30 of each year, that all divine laws urge us to respect human rights and preserve human dignity, regardless of gender, religion or race. God Almighty says in His wise book: {And We have certainly honored the children of Adam and carried them on the land and sea and provided for them of the good things and preferred them over much of what We have created, with[definite]preference.} [سورة الإسراء: 70]Calling for enhancing awareness of the dangers of human trafficking, and the need to protect the groups most vulnerable to this crime, especially women, children, refugees, displaced persons, and those who have lost their homes and shelter, and to provide psychological, social and legal support to victims to ensure their reintegration into society in a manner befitting their human dignity..

The statement pointed out that the Human Fraternity Document, signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi in 2019, affirmed that God Almighty created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity, and called on them to live in brotherhood among themselves to populate the earth and spread the values ​​of goodness, love and peace. The document also called for the protection of the rights of the displaced and those displaced from their homes and homelands, and all victims of wars, persecution and injustice, the weak, the fearful, prisoners and the tortured on earth, without exclusion or discrimination..