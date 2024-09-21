The Muslim Council of Elders, headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and President of the Council, called on the world’s elders to enhance joint efforts to spread the culture of peace, tolerance and human coexistence in the face of the wars, conflicts and disputes that our world is witnessing today, which have left hundreds of thousands of victims, injured, frightened, tortured, displaced and displaced from their homes and homelands..

The Council said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21 of each year, that promoting peace is a firm Islamic principle called for by our true religion, making it a fundamental rule for this nation, and closely linking the lives of Muslims to the concepts and meanings of peace..

He stressed the need to enhance the role of religious leaders and symbols in global efforts to establish peace, as they represent a moral voice and a common human conscience that guides individuals and societies towards the values ​​of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and human brotherhood, and the rejection of violence, division, extremism and terrorism..

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterated its firm position and conviction that peace is the best way to achieve stability and prosperity in the world, and that dialogue and understanding between peoples and cultures is the most successful way to resolve disputes, conflicts and wars. Therefore, the Council worked to launch many pioneering programs and initiatives in the field of peacemaking, which culminated in the signing of the Human Fraternity Document by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, the most important document in modern human history, which called for the necessity of working to rediscover the values ​​of peace, justice, goodness, love and human brotherhood and to stop the wars, conflicts, climate decline and cultural and moral decline that the world is witnessing today..

The Council noted that it attached great importance to empowering and qualifying youth and enhancing their capabilities in the field of peacemaking, as they are a fundamental pillar in promoting the march of global peace. To this end, it presented several initiatives specifically directed at them, including the Youth Peacemakers Forum, the Student Dialogues for Human Fraternity Program, and the Moral Education Fellowship Program. All of these initiatives constitute a bridge for communication between cultures, instill the values ​​of mutual understanding, and spread awareness of the importance of dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts and building a more secure and peaceful world..

The statement added that in the context of eliminating sectarian conflicts and working towards the unity of the nation, the call of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, President of the Muslim Council of Elders, in his speech at the Bahrain Dialogue Forum, came to constitute a major starting point, contributing to strengthening Islamic affairs and Muslim unity, and establishing a new phase of communication and joint cooperation, which contributes to spreading the values ​​of peace, rejecting sectarianism and extremism, and addressing the contemporary challenges facing the Islamic nation..