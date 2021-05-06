Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The World Council of Muslim Communities and the House of Ifta in Australia organized a virtual conference entitled “Muslims in Southeast Asia … Opportunities and Challenges”, in the presence of a group of religious leaders, academics, researchers and specialists, on the council’s social networking sites. The importance of the conference stems from the fact that it comes in light of the escalation of the Corona pandemic in a number of Asian countries, the role of religions in dealing with health disasters and epidemics, creating common ground, and the inspiration for joint action, in order to achieve health and psychological peace for humanity on the cup of earth that contains different human beings. Their races, their colors, and their religion.

The conference answered many questions related to the situation and developments in the countries of Southeast Asia, and touched on the role of religious leaders in these countries in spreading Islam and its culture among their societies by upholding the values ​​of tolerance and love, and emphasizing peaceful coexistence, especially as the eastern region Asia is a bright region that contributed to introducing Islam to the world. Indeed, hundreds of millions entered Islam in this region because of the Muslims ’behavior, which was characterized by tolerance and high morals. In his opening speech of the virtual conference, His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, President of the World Council of Muslim Communities, affirmed that Islam was at the forefront of the religions that established the values ​​of diversity and coexistence, calling for joint solidarity among Muslims in the countries of Southeast Asia, to present the wonderful image of Islam that is based on its essence. On tolerance and acceptance of the other and the rejection of violence and oppression.

For his part, Dr. Salim Alwan, Secretary General of Dar Al Fatwa in Australia, stressed the need for the Islamic nation in the current stage for unity and solidarity to spread the correct and moderate concepts of Islam and take care of the youth in education, guidance and education, and warned that neglecting young people makes them prey to perverted ideas. He referred to the required role of Muslim societies in facing the Corona pandemic, stressing that adopting scientific reasons and precautionary measures does not contradict relying on God.

His Eminence Sheikh Khalifa Muhammad Al-Hassi, a permanent member of the Islamic Union Council and the Shura Council of the Islamic Society of Canterbury County, Christchurch – New Zealand said that the incident that New Zealand witnessed during the attack on worshipers by some extreme right-wing elements and despite its brutality, it contributed to pushing many people to search for Islam and read about this. The great religion, calling on Muslims to unify their religious and jurisprudential reference.

For his part, Professor Wan Zahidi Bin Wan Teh, Chairman of the Malaysian National Fatwa Council, affirmed that the Malaysian society, despite its multiple ethnicities and local languages, was able to present a unique model of coexistence, stressing that Islam is a religion of tolerance, affection, mercy and justice, and that our master, Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, was Keen to establish an Islamic state based on justice.

In turn, Dr. Muhammad Zain Al-Majd, head of the International Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates in Indonesia, confirmed that Islam came to the region of Indonesia through the invitation, indicating that Islam was keen to emphasize the principle of coexistence among the population of different religions and beliefs.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Bashari, Secretary-General of the World Council of Muslim Communities, said that the economic, political and social repercussions of the Corona pandemic prompted the adoption of reasons in facing it as one of the principles of Sharia, describing the time that the Islamic nation is going through as sensitive and needs unity and solidarity to spread the correct concepts through Digital technology, which has represented an important platform with the spread of the pandemic to deliver awareness and guidance messages to people.

He said: The Australian Dar Al Fatwa set a great example in dealing with the current health conditions by distributing food aid as well as providing the fatwas that people need.

The virtual conference stressed the importance of cooperation in facing the Corona pandemic, given that preserving the human race is the goal of Islam.