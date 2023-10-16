The 6-year-old boy Wadea Al-Fayoume, killed on Saturday CAIR (via REUTERS)

Joseph Czuba, 71, had spent the morning listening to opinions on far-right radio stations about Hamas’s attack on Israel and that country’s military response against the Gaza Strip. He knocked on the door of his Muslim tenants on the lower floor of the house they shared in Plainfield (Illinois, United States). He opened it to his mother, Hanaan Shahin. He told her that he was furious with her for what was happening in the Middle East. She tried to reassure him. The landlord pulled out a military-style knife and began attacking her and her six-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume.

Shahin received a dozen stab wounds before managing to take refuge in the bathroom and call the police, according to what he told his relatives. “Muslims must die!” Czuba shouted from outside. When he was able to leave, he found Wadea on her bed. She had received 26 stab wounds. He was pronounced dead shortly after. The landlord has been charged with two hate crimes, murder, attempted murder and abuse with a deadly weapon.

Hundreds of people attended the little boy’s funeral this Monday in Plainfield. His mother remains hospitalized in serious condition. “This is a terrible day that we wished had never come. “They say the smallest coffins are the heaviest, and it’s true,” said the Chicago-area executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), Ahmed Rehab, in a statement.

Muslim and Jewish communities in the United States have denounced an increase in aggressive language in the wake of the attack, which killed nearly 1,400 people in Israel, and the response from that country, whose bombings against Gaza have left 2,750 dead and 9,700 injured. according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. According to figures released this Monday by the White House, the increase in hate crimes against minorities is a trend that is clearly increasing. Anti-Semitic incidents grew by 25% between 2021 and 2022, and accounted for half of all religiously motivated crimes. Furthermore, “Muslim Americans and African Americans continue to account for a disproportionate number of victims.”

“This atrocious crime did not happen just because,” said Oussama Jammal, from the board of directors of the Mosque Foundation, in statements to the newspaper immediately before the funeral. Chicago Tribune. “Our media and some officials are acting irresponsibly.”

For its part, Rehab has also attributed the boy’s death to the dehumanization of Palestinians resulting from certain narratives since the outbreak of the crisis in the American media and by some politicians, favorable to Israel and unfavorable to the Palestinians. “We need to reflect on the conditions that allow such an act to occur,” said the activist. “We need to take collective responsibility for how we can, as a democratic and civilized country, develop a complex conversation about a complex issue, and not eliminate Palestinian lives, not eliminate the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

The FBI has announced the opening of an investigation into the event and has stated that it “takes investigations into hate crimes extremely seriously.” He has not provided more information, indicating that the case is under summary secrecy.

The dead child’s mother, Hanaan Shahin, 32, had arrived in the United States a decade ago fleeing violence in the Palestinian territories. She and her son had resided on the lower floor of Czuba’s home without incident for two years. The boy had celebrated his sixth birthday on October 6, one day before the Hamas attacks.

“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were chosen by the suspect because they were Muslim, and because of the current conflict in the Middle East between Hamas and the Israelis,” the Police said in a statement. Czuba has been charged with murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of hate crime, and he was due to appear in court this Monday to have the charges read to him.

The event has drawn harsh unanimous condemnation from the Administration and local authorities of the State of Illinois, where Plainfield is located. “This horrible act of hate has no place in the United States. “It attacks our most fundamental values: freedom to not be afraid depending on how we pray, what we believe and who we are,” said US President Joe Biden.

“There is no human world that can or should tolerate the murder of an innocent child because of his or her identity. The tragic events in the Middle East, beginning with the brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas, have resurfaced ideologies of hate around the world, especially anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. This has to end. The diversity and inclusion that define the United States must prevail,” declared the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, in a statement.

A survey For the CNN television network published this weekend, it found that almost the entire American population, 96%, feels some degree of “compassion” for Israeli citizens after the Hamas attacks. 71% declare they feel a lot of compassion. Another large majority, 84%, also claim to have these feelings towards the Palestinians, but only 41% admit much compassion. Half of those surveyed, 50%, consider that an Israeli military response against Hamas is completely justified. Another 20% think it is partially justified. Only 8% consider it unjustified, while 21% do not know or do not answer.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.