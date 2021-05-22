Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

Sheikh Muslim Salem bin Ham Al Ameri, one of the early entrepreneurs who contributed to the economic renaissance in the UAE since the establishment of the federation, through his membership in the National Consultative Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, and contributed to the establishment of many development projects in Abu Dhabi And Al-Ain, since the establishment of “Bin Ham Group” in the seventies of the last century.

He was born in the fifties of the last century, and grew up among the oases of the city of Al Ain, accompanying his father Sheikh Salem bin Ham Al Ameri, a companion in the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, what gained him experience and knowledge at an early age, where he used to spend his first life between Senates and senior statesmen.

At the age of youth, he used to translate what he learned from councils into practical practices in life, as he witnessed the late Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, during the period in which he began laying down the first building blocks and pillars of the state, to have an important role in the march during which the UAE witnessed the journey of construction And reconstruction, development and modernization in various aspects of life.

Sheikh Muslim bin Ham set out to the business world early, as he started his activity in a company for drilling wells and petroleum, then expanded his activity to include the real estate sector and contracting, especially with the establishment of the “Bin Ham Economic Group”, a few years after the establishment of the UAE federation, as he was a member of the Chamber of Commerce And the industry of Abu Dhabi, during the eighties and nineties of the last century.

Bin Ham Agricultural, which was established in 1974, had a pioneering role in the agricultural renaissance witnessed in the city of Al Ain and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in general, and the implementation of many afforestation projects, and the establishment of some prominent gardens and parks in Al Ain, such as Hili Games Park and Al Ain Resort. Al Faida, Falaj Hazaa Park, and Al Jahili Park in Al Ain.

The company also had distinguished projects in electrical, mechanical and civil networks and pumping stations, sewage purification stations, drinking water networks, construction and civil works and roads, such as the construction of a waste treatment plant in Al Faqa area, road construction and lighting operations in Al Towayya and Umm Ghafa areas, and a project to develop Ramlet Al-Rai residential area in Al Ain. For the benefit of Al Ain Municipality, as well as a project to replace and maintain some sewage stations for the Abu Dhabi Sewerage Company.

Bin Ham General Contracting, with its two branches in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, has kept pace with the beginnings of the huge urban boom in the UAE in the period that followed the establishment of the union, and during which the company contributed to the implementation of many housing projects, government schools, hospitals, mosques and residential villas.

Act of charity

Sheikh Muslim bin Ham is one of the pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work, where his charitable work and development projects stand out inside and outside the country.

And based on his vision firmly established in the concept of social responsibility, he established in 2017 the Muslim Bin Ham Charitable Foundation, to contribute to charitable and humanitarian work and extend a helping hand to every needy person, as he established many charitable and development projects in some Arab and Islamic countries, such as mosques, schools and institutes. Islamic projects to provide clean drinking water to the population in some areas that lack it, as well as dig water wells and build fresh water tanks, and build housing for students who are expatriate from their families, in pursuit of academic achievement.

Bus march

And the charitable projects of Sheikh Muslim bin Ham are spread in many countries, including Yemen, the Sultanate of Oman, Sudan, Afghanistan, India, and others.

In appreciation of this bus journey, Sheikh Muslim bin Ham received many honorary awards and won local, Arab and international praise, and he was also honored with the award for the first Emirates in charitable and humanitarian work in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

In late 2016, he launched the Salem Bin Ham Award for Scientific Excellence to contribute to the practical renaissance in the country, and to encourage and enhance scientific competition among students in university institutions, in addition to the Bin Ham Award for Innovation.

And he established a number of private schools to contribute to educational development efforts, by creating new and distinct educational channels for students, providing large financial and in-kind contributions to other schools, and implementing projects that contribute to raising the level of the educational process in the country, given that education is the first pillar in the progress and advancement of society. .

Community initiatives

Sheikh Muslim bin Ham launched many different initiatives to help young people get married by establishing and sponsoring many group weddings annually, supporting scientific and cultural programs and activities, providing material and in-kind assistance to the needy and needy families, establishing many mosques and Islamic centers for memorizing the Holy Qur’an inside and outside the UAE, and taking care of Various educational and humanitarian activities and events, such as caring for minors, supporting sick children, and launching numerous awards, including the Salem Bin Ham Award for Scientific Excellence at the level of UAE universities, the Excellence Award for Parents’ Councils at the level of Al Ain Education Office, and sponsoring various educational activities for schools such as the My Salati Noor project. My face organized by Saladin School and many other activities.

Innovation award

Last February, Bin Ham Smart Council launched the “Bin Ham Innovation Award” to support innovators and innovators and establish a culture of innovation in society, under the patronage of Sheikh Muslim bin Salem bin Ham Al Ameri, member of the Abu Dhabi Advisory Council, coinciding with the launch of the UAE Innovation Month, which is a national event. Headed on the agenda of the UAE government, where a ceremony was held to honor the award winners in its first session in early March.

In its first session, the award carried the slogan “The Year of Fiftieth … Toward an Innovative Society”, as the award honors the best ambitious projects and plans that have been shared through the website and application of Bin Ham Smart Council, which aims to facilitate human life, sustain resources, and create new job and investment opportunities. It opens up greater horizons for the residents of the country.

In its first session, from February 3 to February 22, 2021, the award received more than 100 ideas and applications for participation, distributed among the fields of health, education, community service and technology.

100 companies and 3000 workers

Bin Ham Group currently includes about 100 companies operating in various economic sectors, the most important of which are petroleum drilling operations, water well drilling, agriculture, general contracting, electromechanical works, engineering consultancy, real estate investment, education, financial services, general trade, printing, publishing and media, Travel and tourism, hotels, and recently began to take firm steps towards globalization by directing large foreign investments in some Arab and foreign countries according to well thought out and ambitious plans, as projects have already been implemented in both the Sultanate of Oman and Morocco. The number of employees of the group reaches more than 3000 workers, as “Bin Ham” is one of the leading national economic groups that have actively contributed since its establishment more than four decades ago in supporting the process of economic and social development, and was able to achieve a distinguished presence in vital economic activities.