Al-Ain (Al-Ittihad) –

The Smart Bin Ham Majlis organized a ceremony honoring the winners of the “Bin Ham Innovation Award” in its first session, within the activities of the Council in the Emirates Innovation Month, under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al Ameri, a member of the Abu Dhabi Advisory Council, and Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Muslim bin Ham, in the Council Ibn Ham in the Al-Ain region.

And in compliance with the precautionary measures recommended by the competent authorities, the ceremony was limited to the members of the Intelligent and Honored Ibn Ham Council only. Sheikh Muslim bin Ham emphasized that the Ibn Ham Innovation Award aims to enhance the importance of innovations and encourage innovators whose innovations contribute to making a qualitative leap in various sectors and improving the lives of individuals.

He stressed the importance of consolidating the culture of innovation in institutional and societal work, by providing all capabilities and motivating human cadres to come out with innovative opportunities aimed at achieving the vision of wise leadership in strengthening the country’s position as a global center for innovation. Ibn Ham said: Innovation is an essential element in the comprehensive development process adopted by the government of the United Arab Emirates, in order to achieve further progress in all fields at the level of the public and private sectors. At the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Muslim bin Ham Al Amiri honored the winners of the first five places, winning the first place “Community Partnership Initiative for Voluntary Work and Professional Qualification for Students”, presented by Professor Badriya Al-Junaibi, and it is an innovative program aimed at eliminating graduate unemployment and their search for work The program eliminates the phrase “he has no practical experience”, which is a condition of obtaining a job in the community, and won the second place “Cyber ​​Hiero Awareness and Education Platform” presented by: Hessa Al-Balushi and Shamma Bint Hammad, and it is a platform for awareness and education to help the community avoid Information security problems, and won the third place «Industry Platform (Unified Platform for National Products)» presented by: Shayer Omar bin Duman Al Ameri, which is a unified platform for local products that includes most of the factories in the Emirates, and facilitates access to their products, identification and marketing of products made within Country.

The “Cat Eye to Protect Drivers from Fog” project won fourth place, presented by: Asma Mr. Hassan Ali Maali, and the “Battery Operated Electronic Vacuum Cleaner” project submitted by: Nahyan Obaid Al Hassani won the fifth place.

It is worth noting that the Ibn Ham Award for Innovation was launched in its first session, which carried the slogan “The Year of Fiftieth … Towards an Innovative Society”, from 2-3-2021 to 2-22-2021, and more than 100 ideas and application requests were received, distributed among The fields of health, education, community service and technology.