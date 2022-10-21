Bloomberg: the White House thought about checking Musk’s deals after statements on Ukraine

The statements of the founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk regarding Ukraine caused concern in the White House. In the US, they thought about checking the transactions of an entrepreneur, writes Bloomberg.

“administrative officials [президента США Джо] Biden are discussing whether the US should subject some of Elon Musk’s deals to national security scrutiny, including the purchase of Twitter Inc. and the SpaceX Starlink satellite system.

The article says that American civil servants are experiencing “discomfort” in connection with the businessman’s statements about the cancellation of funding for Starlink in Ukraine. According to officials, Musk is showing an increasingly friendly stance towards Russia. In addition, they are also worried about his intention to acquire Twitter with a group of foreign investors.

It is noted that discussions in the White House about potential checks on the entrepreneur are in their early stages.

Previously, it was suggested that in the event of a purchase of Twitter, Musk would fire most of the company’s employees. At the same time, according to The Washington Post, the company will be downsizing even if the businessman does not conclude a purchase deal.