President of the PT states that the statements reinforce Bolsonaro's “campaign of lies” and defends the regulation of networks

The president of the PT (Workers' Party), deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR), criticized the statements made by billionaire and owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, against STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

On his social network profile, Hoffmann stated that the businessman's statements “they attack Brazilian sovereignty and deserve the most vehement repudiation”. He stated that when “attack” the Supreme Minister, Musk “directly threatens the democratic rule of law and institutions” from Brazil.

The PT president also stated that Musk's statements strengthen the “campaign of lies” of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the Brazilian judiciary and that the episode shows the “clear” need to regulate media platforms.

“The brutal offensive by the owner of 'X' is further evidence that platforms must submit to very clear regulation, as occurs in other countries, so that they stop serving the propagation of lies and hate campaigns”, he wrote the PT member on her social network profile.

TWITTER FILES BRAZIL

On Wednesday (April 3), American journalist Michael Shellenberger published an alleged exchange of emails between employees of the legal sector of X in Brazil between 2020 and 2022 talking about requests and court orders received regarding content of their users.

The messages would show requests from various instances of the Brazilian Judiciary requesting personal data from users who used hashtags about the electoral process and content moderation.

Shellenberger specifically criticized STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes, criticizing him for “leading a case of broad repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”. According to him, Moraes issued decisions by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that “threaten democracy in Brazil” by asking for interventions in publications by members of the National Congress and personal account data – which would violate the platform's guidelines. The records of the processes mentioned in the case are confidential.

The case was named “Twitter files – Brazil” in reference to the “Twitter files” originally published in 2022, after Musk bought X, in October of that year.

At the time, Musk delivered material to journalists that indicated how the social network, in the 2020 North American elections, collaborated with United States authorities to block users and suppress stories involving the son of the country's presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The files published by journalists include email exchanges that reveal, to some extent, how Twitter reacted to requests from governments to intervene in the policy of publishing and removing content. In some cases, the social network ended up giving in.

In the Brazilian case, Musk was not indicated as the source who provided the material, however, the businessman criticized Moraes for a few days. Read the top comments: