The prototype of the Starship transport system of SpaceX by the American engineer and entrepreneur Elon Musk made a hard landing during the next tests. Corresponding broadcast was conducted on Twitter.

According to Ars Technica editor Erik Berger, tested the 11th prototype spacecraft (SN11), which, during maneuvers, rotated around its axis somewhat more intensively than during testing of previous products. how stated Musk, Starship crashed, probably due to problems with the second Raptor engine.

Related materials Visible from above Elon Musk launched satellite internet. Why won’t he be allowed to work in Russia? Drove higher Overtaking Russia: who and how builds new missiles in the USA

In March, Musk attributed the explosion of the tenth prototype spacecraft Starship (SN10) earlier that month to the low thrust of its Raptor engine, likely due to a partial release of helium from the fuel tank.

In December 2020, the developer of the Merlin and Raptor rocket engines, Thomas Mueller, revealed that he had left SpaceX.

In March 2018, Musk announced that the Raptor would receive the highest thrust-to-weight ratio (thrust-to-weight ratio) of any engine ever in operation.