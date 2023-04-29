Sunday, April 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Musk’s reforms | Via Twitter, you can in future bill for individual articles

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Musk’s reforms | Via Twitter, you can in future bill for individual articles

Economic|Musk’s reforms

The reform is coming to Twitter next month, and with it the media can bill for individual articles.

to Twitter a reform is coming next month, which will allow the media to bill for reading individual articles through it.

This means that readers who do not have a subscription to a certain media can pay for individual articles by clicking on the story via Twitter.

The owner of Twitter told about it on Saturday Elon Musk. According to Musk, invoicing would be possible with “one click”, but he did not specify in his tweet how it would happen in practice.

#Musks #reforms #Twitter #future #bill #individual #articles

See also  Auctions in New York: When the American dream comes true
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Activision Acquisition: Recourse to Microsoft’s CAT may take less time than expected

Activision Acquisition: Recourse to Microsoft's CAT may take less time than expected

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result