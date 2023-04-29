Musk’s reforms | Via Twitter, you can in future bill for individual articles

The reform is coming to Twitter next month, and with it the media can bill for individual articles.

This means that readers who do not have a subscription to a certain media can pay for individual articles by clicking on the story via Twitter.

The owner of Twitter told about it on Saturday Elon Musk. According to Musk, invoicing would be possible with “one click”, but he did not specify in his tweet how it would happen in practice.