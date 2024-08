The proposed physical fight between Venezuelan head of state Nicolás Maduro and Elon Musk, Tesla founder and owner of the X platform, is unlikely to happen. But there is still talk of an exchange of blows between the two. On Thursday, Maduro issued a decree blocking X (formerly Twitter) in Venezuela for ten days. X and Elon Musk were “calling for hatred, fascism, civil war, death and confrontation between Venezuelans,” Maduro said.