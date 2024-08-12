The Austrian organization NOYB (acronym for None of your business, NOYB (None of Your Business) announced on Monday that it had filed complaints against X, formerly Twitter, with data agencies in eight countries, including Spain, for using messages from European users without permission to train its artificial intelligence (AI). The Irish Data Protection Commission, in charge of monitoring X in Europe, already took the social network to court in its country last week. However, NOYB believes that the Irish plan is not strong enough against the actions of X, owned by Elon Musk: “We have seen countless half-hearted actions by the Irish agency in recent years. We want to make sure that Twitter fully complies with EU law,” says Max Schrems, president of NOYB.

The actions of the Irish data agency are not yet public. Lawyers from other organisations, such as NOYB, were at the hearing in Dublin on Thursday, but have not yet had access to the documents. Schrems suspects that the agency is too lenient towards X’s decision: “The court documents are not public, but we understand from the oral hearing that the Irish agency was not questioning the legality of this processing itself,” Schrems explains in a statement from NOYB. “The agency seems concerned about the calls mitigation measures and the lack of cooperation from Twitter and the feeling that they are taking superficial measures, not getting to the heart of the problem,” he added.

For this reason, NOYB is pressing ahead with its eight complaints in Austria, Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as Spain. Although the Irish agency has agreed with X to stop training its AI until September, there are no details about what happens to the data that has already been used for training and whether the data from EU and non-EU users has been separated. The Austrian organisation believes that the eight complaints serve to put pressure on the Irish agency and X: “At the very least, it requires asking for the consent of users,” says Schrems, and not just allowing, as until now, a hidden option to unsubscribe from training.

“The facts we now know from the Irish court proceedings indicate that the agency has not challenged the core problem, which is that they have not even sought users’ consent. Instead, the agency appears to be following Twitter’s position when it claims that it has more right to your personal data than you do,” he added.

Although the Irish data agency had been talking to X about this issue for months, the case only broke on July 26 when an anonymous X user warned in a viral message about how to disable this function. X had secretly changed a function of the social network so that it could train its AI with all of its users’ messages.

X has probably already started using messages from its users to train its AI, called Grok, and once ingested by the system there is no way to undo it or delete the data collected. That is why NOYB is requesting an urgent process. The complaints to eight agencies also allow the European Data Protection Committee to issue a global decision.

In June, Meta was quicker to respond and decided to stop its project to train its AI models on Facebook and Instagram posts in the European Union. The Irish agency had previously asked Meta to take this step. Unlike X users, Facebook and Instagram users were informed that, starting June 26, their data would be used to train the tech giant’s AI models.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and X or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.