Patient Chipped with Neuralink Starts Learning Languages ​​and Writing “by Hand”

The first person chipped by Elon Musk’s Neuralink company, Nolan Arbo, spoke about life with an implant. The corresponding post was published on a social network X Arbo.

According to the patient, he spends four hours a day working with the company’s specialists, who set up and calibrate the equipment. Thanks to the chip, which Arbo called “Eva”, he is able to learn French and Japanese. The implant user admitted that he is studying mathematics in order to return to school and complete his education.

Nolan Arbaugh also said that he is learning to write “by hand.” He imagines holding a pencil and writing symbols on paper, which then appear on the computer screen. “I conduct many experiments daily so that other users of the chip after me can learn more,” the author noted.

The chip also allowed Arbo to read more books, “from Brandon Sanderson to Stieg Larsson, from Tolkien to Hugo.” The patient also uses the implant to pray and read the Bible. Arbo said he dreams of founding a charity and being useful to society again.

At the end of August, Musk said that Neuralink implants would be installed in millions of people over the next 10 years. According to the billionaire’s forecast, tens of thousands of users will have their own chip in five years.