Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/07/2024 – 18:01

Statements by American billionaire Elon Musk against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, reignited the debate on the regulation of big tech in Brazil. Representative Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), rapporteur of the bill that deals with the matter, told the Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) who will speak with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), so that the proposal can return to debate after Musk's attacks.

This Sunday, the 7th, the businessman, owner of X (formerly Twitter), Tesla and SpaceX, even called for the impeachment of Alexandre de Moraes. “This minister blatantly and repeatedly betrayed the Constitution and the Brazilian people. He should resign or be impeached. Shame on you, Alexandre de Moraes,” Musk published this afternoon.

This Saturday, the 6th, the businessman stated that X “is lifting all restrictions” imposed by the Brazilian courts – such as, for example, on users who promoted fraudulent news. “As a result, we will likely lose all revenue in Brazil and will have to close our office there in Brazil. But principles are more important than profit,” he declared.

Orlando Silva said that the American businessman's statements “seem serious”. “The statement that a member of the Brazilian constitutional court sponsors censorship, which is prohibited by our Constitution, seems serious to me. The insinuation of violating a court order is even more serious,” he added.

“I defend that the Chamber addresses the matter. President Arthur Lira sets the agenda together with the leaders, I will propose that he include the topic on the agenda”, he stated.

For the deputy, as long as Congress does not debate the regulation of big techs, the Judiciary will be asked to resolve issues like this. “Those who obstruct the vote in the Chamber make a show of thinking, just to attract the Judiciary into a type of 'political arena' and erode institutions that are essential to democracy,” he stated.

Yesterday, the Minister of General Advocacy of the Union, Jorge Messias, was the first to make the speech in favor of regulating big techs. “It is urgent to regulate social networks. We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities. Social Peace is non-negotiable,” he stated on Elon Musk’s own platform X.

The minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, reinforced this speech this Sunday, 7th. He said that “Brazil is a sovereign, democratic country, with a Federal Constitution and an independent and respected Justice system”.

“We will not allow anyone, regardless of the money and power they have, to affront our homeland. We will not compromise in the face of threats and we will not tolerate with impunity any act that undermines democracy. Brazil is not a jungle of impunity and our sovereignty will not be protected by the power of internet platforms and the business model of big techs,” he said, also on X.

The government leader in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (no AP party), was one of the parliamentarians to endorse the call for the regulation of social media platforms and criticize Musk.

“Mr. Elon Musk, in Brazil, hate speech is not freedom of expression and no platform is above the laws of our country. Regulation of networks is the only way to ensure that no platform serves as a playground for billionaires uncommitted to democracy. This is the great battle of our times and no lie or threat to authorities will intimidate us,” he said.

Even in the face of Musk's criticism of Moraes (especially the request for the minister's impeachment made this Sunday), the Federal Supreme Court has, to date, no plans to release a unified position in defense of the judge.