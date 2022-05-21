After a series of delays, Starliner docks at the space station. A successful unmanned flight is vital for the aerospace giant to meet its goal of giving NASA an alternative to SpaceX for transporting astronauts. /05), completing an unmanned test flight vital to restoring the American aerospace giant’s reputation after a series of failures.

The docking of the CST-100 Starliner with the orbital research outpost, currently manned by seven astronauts, took place nearly 26 hours after the launch of the capsule from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Starliner took off on Thursday, being carried by an Atlas V rocket provided by the Boeing-Lockheed Martin United Launch Alliance (ULA) joint venture, and reached its preliminary orbit 31 minutes later, despite the failure of two onboard thrusters.

Boeing said the two faulty thrusters posed no risk to the rest of the spaceflight, which took place after more than two years of delays and costly engineering setbacks in a program designed to give NASA an alternative to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. for transporting its astronauts to the ISS.

The docking took place as the two vehicles were flying 436 kilometers over the southern Indian Ocean, off the coast of Australia, according to commentators at NASA.

The docking marks the first time that spacecraft from both NASA partners in its commercial crew program are physically attached to the space station at the same time. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule has been docked at the space station since transporting four astronauts to the ISS in late April.

reputation at stake

The mission’s success is critical to repairing Boeing’s reputation, damaged since its first failure, during a test flight in 2019. At the time, the attempt to dock with the ISS failed due to software errors, which generated an excessive burn of fuel that almost caused the loss of the vehicle and thwarted the spacecraft’s ability to reach its destination.

Subsequent problems with the Starliner’s propulsion system, supplied by Aerojet Rocketdyne, led to the postponement, last August, of a second attempt to launch the capsule, moments before liftoff.

Nasa’s goal is to certify Starliner as a second transport service for astronauts to the ISS, a role already performed by billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX since the success in 2020 of its test mission with the Dragon capsule.

In 2014, the two companies received fixed-value contracts of $4.2 billion for Boeing and $2.6 billion for SpaceXs, shortly after the end of the space shuttle program, at a time when the United States depended on Russian Soyuz rockets to reach the orbital laboratory.

American aerospace giant Boeing was seen as a safe bet compared to upstart SpaceX. But Musk’s company recently sent its fourth routine crew to the research platform, as Boeing’s development delays cost the company hundreds of millions of dollars.

doll on board

The Boeing capsule is scheduled to depart the space station on Wednesday for the return trip to Earth, ending with a giant parachute landing in the New Mexico desert.

If all goes well with the current mission, Starliner could take its first team of astronauts to the space station in the second half of this year.

For now, the Starliner’s only passenger is the research doll, named Rosie the Rocketeer. Dressed in a flight suit, strapped to the captain’s seat, she has the function of collecting data on the conditions of the crew’s cabin during the trip. In addition, the capsule transports 363 kilograms of cargo and supplies to the space station.

md (AFP, Reuters)