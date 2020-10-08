Launched into space two years ago, Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster flew 7 million kilometers from Mars, American astronautics expert Jonathan McDowell said on his Twitter page.

The car went with a dummy into space on a Falcon-Heavy rocket.

McDowell noted that the car has now reached the closest distance to the Red Planet.

Some time ago, Musk announced plans to send a million people to Mars by 2050. SpaceX is developing a transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and a Starship spacecraft.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev had previously expressed the opinion that earthlings had already brought life to Mars by sending spacecraft there to study the surface of a neighboring planet.