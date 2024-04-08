First lady claims that X's (former Twitter) decision to reactivate blocked accounts is a “disrespect” for court orders

First Lady Janja da Silva said this Monday (April 8, 2024) that the attitude adopted by the owner of X (former Twitter), Elon Musk, when criticizing the minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes did not “surprises” and is part of an attack on “Brazilian sovereignty”.

Over the weekend, the North American businessman made a series of posts on X calling Moraes' actions a “draconian” It is “totalitarian”. He accused the minister of committing a “aggressive censorship” by demanding personal data from users and content moderation. The businessman also threatened to suspend X do Brasil and said he would publicize the minister's demands, which he considered violated Brazilian laws.

Musk's comment came following accusations made by North American journalist Michael Shellenberger on Wednesday (April 3). According to Shellenberger, the minister has “led a case of widespread repression of freedom of expression in Brazil”.

“Musk's announcement to release accounts that had been blocked by court decisions is disrespectful to a decision by the Brazilian Judiciary. These profiles are used to spread fake news, hate and misogyny, and also to support the attempted coup on January 8, 2023“the first lady wrote on X, Musk's website.

On Sunday (April 7), Moraes determined the inclusion of Musk as the target of the digital militia investigation. The document cites “intentional criminal instrumentalization” of the social network. The action, which has been taking place in the Supreme Court since July 2021, investigates groups that are acting to discredit democratic institutions in Brazil.

Moraes also determined that the platform does not disobey “any court order already issued”. The requirement extends to reactivating profiles already blocked by determination of the STF or the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The daily fine is R$100,000 for each profile in case of non-compliance. The decision (complete – PDF – 161 kB) occurs after the owner of X escalated his tone against the STF minister throughout the weekend.