Apple, IBM and Disney boycott old Twitter after the service’s owner endorsed the claim that Jews harbor hatred against white people. White House criticizes businessman. Businessman Elon Musk threatened this Saturday (11/18) to sue media watchdog Media Matters and those who criticized his social media platform anti-Semitic on the site.

Since the tycoon bought the company in 2022, Musk and his X (formerly Twitter) have attracted attention due to the proliferation of anti-Semitic and racist content on the platform.

On Wednesday, Musk endorsed a post on X that falsely claimed that members of the Jewish community were fueling hatred against white people.

He responded to a social media user’s post that said “Jewish communities have promoted exactly the kind of dialectical hatred against white people that they claim they want people to stop using against them.”

Conspiracy theory

The message also referred to a conspiracy theory that argues that Jews supported the arrival of non-white populations in Western countries. A theory supported by the man who attacked a Pittsburg synagogue in 2018 and killed 11 people.

“You told the pure truth,” Musk replied to the user.

On Thursday, the day after the comment, the progressive NGO Media Matters for America published an article reporting that advertisements from major brands such as Apple, Bravo, Oracle, Xfinity and IBM have appeared near “pro-Nazi” messages on X.

Musk, in a message on his social network after the article was published, said that Media Matters “is an evil organization”.

Stampede of large advertisers

At the same time, a group of 164 “Jewish leaders”, including rabbis, artists and academics of “diverse ideologies”, issued a statement denouncing “anti-Semitism in X”, accusing Musk of “propagating” it and demanding that these large companies stop to finance it.

IBM later announced that it was suspending its advertising “while it investigates this completely unacceptable situation,” and Lionsgate told the media through a spokesperson that it would also withdraw it.

This Friday, the European Commission asked its services to suspend its advertising campaigns on X due to concerns surrounding “disinformation”.

“Thermonuclear action”

“AX Corp will be taking thermonuclear action against Media Matters and all those who conspired in this fraudulent attack on our company,” Musk wrote on X.

Several other companies have suspended their ads on the short messaging service X over the past two days, including Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global. Apple, the largest company in the world by market value, also announced that it would do the same.

“This week, Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the actual experience at X, in another attempt to undermine free speech and mislead advertisers,” said a statement posted by Musk. He accused Media Matters of creating an alternative account designed to “misinform advertisers” about his posts.

Advertisers have been abandoning the site since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp rise in hate speech, according to civil rights groups.

White House Condemnation

The White House on Friday condemned Musk’s endorsement of what it called a “horrific” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory and accused Musk of “abhorrent promotion of anti-Semitic practices and racist hatred” that “goes against our fundamental values ​​as Americans.”

Musk is also CEO of electric car maker Tesla, which has been hit by several lawsuits alleging rampant racism or violence and sexual harassment against workers.

Anti-Semitism has increased in recent years in the United States and around the world. Following the outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7, anti-Semitic incidents increased by almost 400% in the United States compared to the same period the previous year, according to the Jewish NGO Anti-Defamation League (ADL). acronym in English).

md (EFE, Reuters)