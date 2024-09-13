NYT: Elon Musk Spends Millions of Dollars on Security Every Year

American entrepreneur and founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk spends millions of dollars annually on security. Billionaire’s spending revealed New York Time (NYT) newspaper.

According to the publication, the businessman has recently been regularly confronted with stalkers and death threats. It is noted that in this regard, Musk is protected no worse than the head of state, since the actions of his security are similar to the work of a small secret service.

In particular, during one of Musk’s speeches, more than three dozen Tesla security personnel were stationed throughout the room. The list of all other invitees was carefully compiled, and each person was vetted in advance.

In 2023, it was reported that Elon Musk feared kidnapping, so he significantly increased security measures at his home and at the home of his father Errol. According to Musk Sr., the businessman’s house is now equipped with a high-tech camera system, electric fencing, and 24-hour surveillance. In addition, Musk has armed his guards to the teeth.