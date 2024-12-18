US military authorities have launched at least three investigations into Elon Musk and his space company SpaceX due to failure to comply with their obligations to access state secrets, said this Tuesday The New York Times (NYT).

According to the newspaper, from 2021 Musk and SpaceX have not provided details about their trips, meetings with foreign leaders and drug use.both legal and illegal, as required by the regulations to access secret information.

Despite this, the US Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency granted Musk access to top secrets although the approval process lasted more than two years, an exceptionally long period, the NYT added.

But the US Air Force recently refused to grant Musk clearance to access information of the highest level of security. Likewise, nine countries, including Israel, have expressed their fear that the richest man in the world has access to sensitive information.

In response to the article, Musk wrote this Tuesday on his social network, X: “The traitors of the deep state they are chasing meusing their paid accomplices in the traditional media.

“I prefer not to start fights, but I do end them,” he added.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) also reported that lawyers for SpaceX, one of NASA’s main contractors, have warned the businessman not to try to get permission to obtain a higher category of access to confidential information.

WSJ explained that Musk’s use of drugs such as marijuana and ketaminewhich he himself has acknowledged, as well as the alleged consumption of LSD, ecstasy and magic mushrooms could pose problems in addition to the contacts he maintains regularly with foreign leaders such as the Russian Vladimir Putin.

Musk’s lawyers fear that the possible request for access to the most confidential US information and the eventual rejection of this request could cause him to lose the permit he currently has.

Both NYT and WSJ pointed out that once Republican Donald Trump takes office as president of the United States on January 20, this can grant Musk (who has become one of his closest allies and advisors) permission to access any type of informationeven the most confidential.

Trump has placed Musk at the head of the future Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to cut federal spending and reduce bureaucracy.

The NYT added that SpaceX employees have expressed concern about Musk’s access to highly confidential information (the company puts US military satellites into orbit) and that some of those who have complained have been fired or forced to leave the company.

But SpaceX has assured the Department of Defense that Musk does not participate in meetings where the most sensitive information is discussed.