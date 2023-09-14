AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 13/09/2023 – 22:22

Major entrepreneurs in the technology sector, such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, appeared before the United States Congress this Wednesday (13) to present their plans on artificial intelligence (AI), as the country prepares to draft legislation that allows for better control of this progress.

In addition to the owners of the social network X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft founder Bill Gates also attended the meeting, which is part of a series of AI innovation forums planned by Senator Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate.

At these meetings, held behind closed doors, lawmakers can grill businesspeople about a technology that has revolutionized the world since the launch of ChatGPT last year.

Europe already has its own advanced Artificial Intelligence Act, and American lawmakers are under pressure to avoid falling behind and seeing AI overwhelm society, with job losses, widespread misinformation and other consequences.

“Today we begin an enormous, complex, and vital task: building the foundation for a bipartisan policy on AI that Congress can pass,” Senator Schumer said at the meeting, according to statements shared with the media.

“In previous situations, when things were this difficult, the natural reaction was to ignore the problem and let someone else do the work. But with AI, we can’t be like ostriches sticking their heads in the sand,” he said.

“I’m very optimistic about AI, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be some bumps in the road,” OpenAI’s Altman added as he joined the meeting.

During the three-hour morning session, a wide range of topics were discussed, including the dangers and potential of AI. Participants agreed that governments have a role to play in addressing the consequences of this technology.

– Service to humanity –

Musk praised Schumer for providing “a service to humanity, with the support of the rest of the Senate.” “I believe something good will come out of this,” he said.

Unfettered AI, the mogul added to journalists after the meeting, “could be potentially harmful to all humans everywhere.”

Whether the US Congress will pass legislation to restrict AI innovators with clear rules remains to be seen, given the deep political divisions in Washington and the proximity of the 2024 elections.

While both parties agree that technology can have very negative effects on everyday life, they often differ on what the solutions might be.

Technology companies also exert strong pressure to maintain a flexible regulatory regime that benefits companies and preserves innovation.

Some senators complained that the meeting was held in private and gave too much room for tech giants to influence lawmakers.

“It shouldn’t be this way,” said Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican who works closely on AI issues.

The meeting was also the first known encounter between Musk and Zuckerberg since the Tesla CEO proposed a fight with the Facebook creator.

Musk also shared a room with Gates, with whom he has a tense relationship, according to a biography about the Tesla and SpaceX chief published on Tuesday.