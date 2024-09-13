Musk worried about Putin’s words about NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine

American entrepreneur Elon Musk was concerned about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words about the West’s direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. He stated this on social media X.

The businessman commented on a fragment of an interview with the Russian leader published by one of the users, in which he pointed out NATO’s involvement in the conflict. The post said that US President Joe Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris would start World War III if they sanctioned Kyiv’s strikes on Russian territory with long-range weapons.

“I have a bad feeling about this,” Musk wrote, and Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom agreed.

Earlier, Putin said that allowing Ukrainian troops to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean the direct involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the conflict. He stressed that a possible decision by the West would change “the entire nature of the conflict.” The head of state also indicated that Russia “will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for the country.”