As Elon Musk publicly called for “pausing giant AI experiments” earlier this year, he was quietly building his own, according to a new report cited by Business Insider.

Musk was working on xAI during the time that he and more than a thousand others, including AI experts, signed an open letter calling for a six-month hiatus on AI development, according to an article in The New Yorker.

During this period, Musk had been scouting for talent from competitors, including OpenAI, which he co-founded before leaving its board of directors in 2018, and had been in contact with executives at Nvidia, a leading maker of chips used for AI, the magazine reported, citing to someone with knowledge of the conversation.

Musk also filed the records for xAI the same month the letter was distributed.

In April, a month after the open letter was published, reports surfaced that Musk had approached some AI researchers about forming a new lab and that he was speaking with investors from Tesla and SpaceX to back the move. effort.

Shortly thereafter, Musk confirmed that he wanted to build something he calls “TruthGPT,” which he described as “an ultimate truth-seeking AI trying to understand the nature of the universe.”

In July, Musk announced the formation of xAI, which seeks to “understand the true nature of the universe,” according to its website.

Musk did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.