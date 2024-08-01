Musk wondered if Biden was really alive and where he had disappeared to

American businessman and billionaire Elon Musk has drawn attention to questions on social media about the whereabouts of US President Joe Biden. Journalists and politicians have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the American leader has stopped appearing in public after leaving the presidential race. The White House says Biden continues to carry out his duties.

Musk Reacts to Biden Question on Social Media

A user of social network X (formerly Twitter) asked in a post where the US president had gone and whether he was alive. “Biden is alive? I mean, I know he’s out of the race… but he’s still president. Where is he?” she wrote.

Musk commented on the post with an emoji of a man shrugging his shoulders.

Photo: Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters

In social networks too appeared conspiracy theory that Biden may have been replaced by a double after dropping out of the presidential race. Authors of such publications claim that the US president allegedly grew taller.

The White House explained Biden’s disappearance as a “recalibration”

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, answering questions from reporters, said Biden is not hiding from the public and continues to lead the country.

She said the assumption that the American leader has retired is wrong. She also answered a question about whether Biden’s schedule has changed, which now includes many closed events, as a result of which the president may not appear in public for several days.

“There is a shift, we are recalibrating now that he has dropped out of the reelection race. We are figuring out what the next six months are going to look like,” a White House spokeswoman said.

Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on July 21. “I believe it is in the best interests of my party and the country for me to withdraw and focus on executing my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” he said.

After that, the US president rarely appeared in public. Representatives of the Republican Party demanded provide proof that Biden is alive.