While Tesla’s profits fell further in the second quarter, CEO Elon Musk steps up his support for former US President Donald Trump’s plan to eliminate tax credits for electric vehicleseven though this policy could harm his company.

“The future is the self-driving car”

The billionaire, however, is focused on the long term, arguing that incentives will be irrelevant going forward: “Tesla’s value, overwhelmingly, is autonomy,” he said on Tuesday’s earnings call, noting the company’s focus on self-driving technology. “These other things are noise compared to autonomous driving.”

Musk’s comments came after Tesla reported disappointing earnings, down 45% year-over-year for the quarter. To quell investor concerns, he doubled down on promises of a driverless future, saying he will unveil plans for a fully autonomous robotaxi in October.

Those plans, however, are continually delayed, with details scarce. Analysts and investors are confused about the company’s prospects. “Perhaps more than ever in the company’s recent history, Tesla investors need results,” says Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com. “They’re going to have to come fast.”

Profits down 45%

Tesla said its second-quarter net income fell 45% to $1.48 billion, while revenue rose 2% to $25.5 billion. Executives had been confident in the latest quarter that sales would rebound; they attributed the decline to a unique confluence of factors, including a global slowdown in electric vehicle sales and production disruptions. Tesla shares fell about 3% in after-hours trading.

Musk had initially said he would unveil the “cybercab” in August, but on Tuesday he said that delaying the launch by a few months “allowed us to improve the robotaxi and add a couple of other things for the product launch.” Musk added that he expects to have the first fully autonomous vehicle “probably by the end of this year. I would be shocked if we couldn’t do it next year.” But he added that his “forecasts on that have been overly optimistic in the past.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, any company seeking to operate a noncompliant vehicle, such as a robotaxi without a steering wheel or accelerator pedals, must apply for and receive an exemption from the agency before operating on public roads. As of last week, Tesla has not applied for an exemption for a robotaxi in the United States, the NHTSA said in an email to The Washington Post.

Deepwater Asset Management analyst Gene Munster says Tesla’s tight margins have left investors desperate for the company to unveil the “next thing.” But he remains optimistic about the company’s future, given Musk’s bold bets on autonomy. “There’s no other company like Tesla that’s trying to solve these complex problems. This company is all in,” he says.

Musk’s strategy

Musk’s endorsement of Trump last week highlighted what the Tesla CEO stands to gain or lose from a potential second term for the former president. While Trump has said he “loves” Musk, he has promised that if elected, he will “kill” the industry by cutting regulations in favor of electric vehicles. Musk, who now plays a huge role in Grand Old Party politics, has said that Removing incentives for electric vehicles would be “devastating for our competitors” and “would only slightly damage Tesla.”

Separately, after Tuesday’s earnings call, Musk launched a poll on the social media site X asking people whether Tesla should invest $5 billion in its artificial intelligence startup called xAI. Musk drew criticism earlier this year after CNBC reported that he had diverted chips allocated to Tesla to the AI ​​startup.

Investors have already questioned Musk’s devotion to Teslaafter tweeting in January that he felt “uncomfortable” about Tesla becoming a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics without having full control of the company.

Musk said the poll was “just testing the waters” and that such a move would require board approval and a shareholder vote. But Tuesday night’s poll, along with his support for Trump, is unlikely to quell concerns that the billionaire is putting his own interests ahead of Tesla’s. Jessica Caldwell, head of automotive ratings at Edmunds, said Musk’s public support for the former president “has the potential to alienate Democratic-leaning consumers, who are more likely to be electric vehicle buyers.”

“The road ahead for Tesla is already full of obstacles, given increasing global competition and an aging product lineup,” he said. “Providing potential EV buyers with any kind of political reason to avoid buying a Tesla is probably not what the company needs right now.”