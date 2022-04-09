Elon Musk has grown its presence in new markets and new technologies at an accelerated rate. Their interests are increasingly different and proof of this is the news that companies like Tesla have shown.

Something that is soon to be introduced is Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot. Now, Elon Musk’s company finally has a plan for its production, which should start very soon.

Optimus should be one of Tesla’s next novelties. This is a generalist humanoid robot that the company will create and market. It still doesn’t have a defined plan for its use, but there are several areas where it can be applied.

Introduced in 2021, this new robot will be able to make use of all the technologies that Tesla has prepared for its cars. It still doesn’t have a defined area, but it has room to be extremely useful in the future, both inside and outside its factories.

Being still an idea without a practical materialization, it has not been one of the main bets of the brand. Present in their presentations, it has gained space and increased visibility. Now, Elon Musk seems to have rethought his importance again.

It was at the Tesla Cyber ​​Rodeo event that Elon Musk revealed more of his plans for Optimus. He plans to start production very soon, with next year being his goal to start production.

It’s an ambitious plan for Tesla and for Elon Musk, who has gotten us used to giving dates for his projects. Often these end up slipping and being projected to much later dates. This could well be the future of Optimus, Tesla’s humanoid robot.

Elon Musk wants to bet a lot on this proposal, especially for his factories and as a workforce. This is a generalist robot that can replace Man in many of his day-to-day tasks. For now it still has to be finished and prepared to interact with the tasks assigned to it.

