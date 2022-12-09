New York.- Twitter is expected to increase the price of its verified subscription feature, Twitter Blue, for users who pay through the app on iPhone, according to Business Insider.

The original plan was to offer Twitter Blue for $7.99 per month. But according to a report by The Information website cited by BI, this could change for some users, as the firm plans to charge $11 through its iPhone app and $7 directly on its site.

That’s a $4 difference between using an Apple iPhone and the Twitter site to pay for the subscription feature.

The report says the price plan adjustment is likely a response to Apple’s 30 percent tax on in-app transactions made through its App Store.

Twitter and Apple did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

Colorful mogul Elon Musk recently criticized Apple’s App Store policies, accusing the tech giant of opposing free speech and monopolizing the market.

He also said that Apple had threatened to remove Twitter from its store.

Two days after declaring “war” on Apple, Musk said he met with CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s California headquarters and resolved the “misunderstanding” with Twitter.

Musk said Cook was clear that Apple never considered removing Twitter from the App Store.

The tech firm first launched Twitter Blue in early November, but it was revoked and postponed until after the midterm elections, according to an internal communication seen by The New York Times.

Twitter later tried to implement Blue again with gray checkmarks, but later discontinued it due to spoofing issues.

Musk tweeted on November 25 that Twitter was tentatively introducing Blue on December 2.

Platformer reported that the launch was delayed because Twitter was trying to dodge charges from the App Store.