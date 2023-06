How did you feel about the content of this article?

Since taking over Twitter, Musk has positioned himself in favor of a policy less biased towards progressivism | Photo: EFE/ Alejandro García

The prefix “cis” and words like “cisgender”, used by the LGBTQ+ community to define heterosexual people, should be considered “an insult” on Twitter, warned the owner of the social network, Elon Musk. On Tuesday night, he published a tweet in which he stated that “The words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered insults on this platform”, when commenting on online harassment reported by user James Estes. So far, Musk’s response already has 255 thousand likes, 31.5 thousand replications and 18.7 thousand comments. See also In wind music crazy Limburg, fanfares compete for the world title

Repeated and targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at a minimum, temporary suspensions.

A user took the opportunity to ask the entrepreneur what would happen to people who voluntarily identified themselves in this way, and Musk replied: “You call yourself whatever you want”.

In recent times, and in particular since his purchase of Twitter last November, Musk has emerged as one of the main opponents of the “woke” ideology, which advocates political correctness and other progressive causes.

Before his arrival on Twitter, Musk was protesting what he considered to be the social network’s censorship exercises. For the businessman, the platform’s policies were too biased towards political correctness and exercised undue censorship against opposing discourse.