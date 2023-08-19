AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/19/2023 – 12:17 pm

The American billionaire Elon Musk announced his desire to delete a function from X (formerly Twitter), the social network he owns and which allows blocking publications made by an account.

The “block (block) will be an excluded function, except for DMs”, in reference to direct messages between network users, published Elon Musk on Friday.

The blocking feature is designed to restrict interaction between certain accounts on the platform.

Musk, who bought Twitter for US$ 44 billion in October 2022 (R$ 231.8 billion, in the quotation of the same period), and renamed it X, has always justified the changes in the platform by his desire to maximize freedom of expression .

The social network, used worldwide by people from all walks of life, has seen its advertising revenue plummet since the billionaire took over – in part as a result of encouraging all forms of expression, which includes hate speech, and the return of accounts. extremist users.