It will soon no longer be possible to block other accounts on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. At least that’s what owner Elon Musk promises. Only private messages will soon be stopped, he said in an answer to an X message. However, the terms of the most popular app stores (where users download X) do not allow removing a blocking feature.
#Musk #blocking #accounts #app #store #rules #prohibit
Biden pushes for security cooperation with Japan and South Korea at Camp David
In a historic meeting, President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol bonded...
Leave a Reply