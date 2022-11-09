Reuters: Musk will hold a meeting with Twitter advertisers to stop their churn

The new owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk, plans to hold a general meeting with advertisers of the online platform in the near future. The agency writes Reuters with a link to an email.

According to the agency, the meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 10:00 am Pacific time (21:00 Moscow time).

The publication suggests that Musk decided to hold such an event to stop the outflow of worried advertisers from Twitter.

Earlier it became known that a number of companies, including the pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc., food manufacturers General Mills Inc. and Mondelez International Inc. and German automaker Audi have temporarily suspended buying ads on Twitter. They were concerned about Musk’s plans to reduce the level of control over content.