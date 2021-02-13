Elon Musk’s company Tesla is working to ensure that its Roadster 2 sports car can fly, writes The Verge.

“I want it to float. I’m trying to figure out how a car can take off without killing people. It will probably be off the ground by a meter or so. If the car suddenly falls, the suspension will be damaged, but people will not be hurt, ”Musk said.

The billionaire also plans to make the new Roadster able to cover short distances in flight. The car will accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in less than two seconds, and its power reserve will be 965 kilometers. The Roadster should go on sale in 2022.

Earlier, Chinese regulators questioned the quality and safety of the company’s vehicles. Authorities held talks with heads of the auto giant’s divisions in Beijing and Shanghai following customer complaints about problems with Tesla. For example, malfunctions when driving an electric vehicle, as well as a battery fire.

Tesla was ordered to improve vehicle handling, as well as comply with Chinese laws and protect consumer rights. The company accepted the requirements and acknowledged a number of shortcomings in its business processes.