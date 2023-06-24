Home page World

Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been teasing each other on social media for years. Now they challenge each other to a man-to-man fight.

SAN FRANCISCO – After a digital exchange of blows, tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg took to Twitter on Wednesday (June 21) for what appeared to be a cage fight. The previous back and forth between the two bosses of the rival social networks Twitter and Instagram went viral on the Internet. However, it is doubtful whether words will be followed by deeds.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg: “Ready for a cage fight”

The cliché of a male argument in a bar is, “Shall we work this out the door?” Apparently, when two of the world’s most influential billionaires engage in taunting online, it sounds a lot like that. At least if one of the two is the eccentric Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who is known for his sometimes questionable online provocations and jokes. “I’m ready for a cage fight if it is,” the billionaire tweeted on Wednesday, addressing Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg responded on the competing social network Instagram, which like Facebook belongs to the meta group, with “Send me the location”. The Twitter boss suggested the Vegas Octagon arena as the venue for the cage fight. The US media wanted to know whether this was meant seriously. A spokeswoman for Meta responded to a request from the New York Times, Zuckerberg’s answer “speaks for itself”. The press office of Twitter, however, responded with an automatically sent “shit emoji”.

Tech giants Musk and Zuckerberg have clashed in the past

The verbal exchange of blows on Twitter was preceded by a report that Meta was planning its own network, which sees itself as the “answer to Twitter”. Meta’s top executive and chief product officer, Chris Cox, said public figures were “interested in a sane-led platform.” This was taken as a dig at the chaotic months at Twitter since Musk took over in October.

Under a media report shared on Twitter, Musk ironically commented: “I’m sure the earth can’t wait to be under Zuck’s sole thumb and have no other options.” Zuck is the nickname of Meta boss Zuckerberg. The two tech billionaires have opposing views on numerous political issues – but also in the field of artificial intelligence – and have been teasing each other online for years.

If you actually assumed for a moment that the two company bosses have nothing better to do than fistfight like boys in the schoolyard, you would probably be putting your money on Mark Zuckerberg. The meta boss has martial arts experience, as evidenced by videos he has shared on Facebook and Instagram. Also, Zuckerberg is 39 years old, while Musk will soon be celebrating his 52nd birthday. As is his custom, the Twitter boss didn’t back down: “I have this awesome move I call ‘the walrus’ where I just lay down on top of my opponent and do nothing,” Musk wrote on Twitter and illustrated his Executions with a short video of a walrus.