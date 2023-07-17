Last week the Sun Valley conference was held. The annual event, convened by the investment bank Allen & Company, brings together in a resort from Idaho to the most important executives of Silicon Valley, of the big media and entertainment companies and some political leaders. Known as the Billionaires’ Summer Camp, the event offers four days of lectures and the chance to round a few holes of golf with the most powerful people in the world. The fortune of the participants who attended last year exceeded one billion dollars. This Wednesday, within that exclusive club, a message came out: support for Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk to fight in a mixed martial arts fight.

The endorsement of the fight that has aroused the morbidity of all Silicon Valley did not come from just anyone. It was from the stage during a talk by far-right magnate Peter Thiel with Marc Andreessen, who heads one of the most important venture capital funds in the technological mecca. Andreessen made his fortune from it by being an early investor in the Netscape browser and by putting up seed money for Facebook, where he has a seat on the board of directors. According to journalist Dylan Byers, the executive assured that the alleged fight between Zuckerberg and Musk meant recovering the way in which two humans defended themselves in the past.

There is still no date or place for the fight, nor are there any indications that it will take place beyond the yes that the owners of Tesla and Meta have given. Yes there are some winks. This week, Israel Adesanya, a professional fighter in the UFC mixed martial arts league, uploaded a photo to Instagram with Zuckerberg and another fighter, champion Alexander Volkanovski. The three men appear with the lathe naked and muscular. “It’s an honor to train with you,” said Zuckerberg, the 39-year-old businessman, who appears with a huge smile.

The world doesn’t have to wait for Musk and Zuckerberg to lock themselves in a cage. The combat has already begun. The launch of Threads, a Twitter clone made by Meta engineers, has hastened the clash of the Palo Alto giants. Five days were enough for the social network to reach 100 million users, a milestone for any platform. “That’s just organic demand and we haven’t even started doing promotions yet,” Zuckerberg wrote Monday. Musk instead threatened to sue his rival for theft of trade secrets.

The story of Zuckerberg and Twitter is not new. The businessman tried to buy the social network in October 2008, as told in the book Hatching Twitter (Brooding Twitter), by Nick Bilton. So, the CEO of Facebook met to explore the purchase with Ev Williams and Biz Stone, two co-founders of the platform of microblogging, which had 11 million users. They put on the table the figure of 500 million dollars. To push the envelope, Zuckerberg suggested in emails that his team might sooner or later develop a tool similar to the platform. The council rejected the operation, in part because it considered that there would be problems in the work culture of both technology companies.

New Threads users include @elonmuskjet, who posts the movements of the Tesla owner’s private plane. The account originated on Twitter in 2020 but was suspended in December, less than two months after Musk closed on the $44 billion acquisition of the platform. The entrepreneur had previously said that he would not suspend these types of accounts as a sign of his commitment to freedom of expression.

Meta has not updated the number of users since then, but this Friday the person in charge of Threads assured that they were following the good step. “It’s only the eighth day and the growth, retention and interactions are much higher than we expected at this point,” said Adam Mosseri, the leader of Instagram and one of the parents of the new social network. But this advance has been questioned by independent companies. Sensor Tower and Similarweb, companies that analyze Internet traffic, state that the rate of arrival of new users has decreased by 25%. Average browsing time has also dropped, from 20 minutes to 10.

Economic analysts in the United States have decreed this “summer of Zuck.” The businessman seems to have stopped the advance towards the metaverse, a virtual reality that faced much criticism. He also carried out cuts within the company, a measure that has been seconded by all the big companies in the sector in the last 18 months. Since November, some 21,000 people have been laid off from the giant. Wall Street has taken the downsizing well. Meta’s shares have tripled since October, standing above $300 a share. They are the second best performers in 2023, behind only microprocessor maker NVIDIA.

In the other corner of the ring, things have not been easy. Before the launch, Elon Musk and his close team focused on increasing advertising revenue on the platform, which has fallen 60% compared to the first five months of 2022. The goal is for the company to enter 3,000 million, a figure that It is below the 5,100 that entered the previous administration. This is the main objective for Linda Yaccarino, the CEO chosen by Musk to head the company.

After the launch of Threads, Musk published a graph last Friday with which he ensures that his use of the social network has increased by 3.5% weekly. He has also raised his profile as an entrepreneur by announcing a new AI company that will compete with OpenAI, which created ChatGPT. In a chat on Friday, Musk and the firm’s xAI team did not specify what products they will offer or when they will be available.

The coup de effect has not been enough to forget the chaos that has marked Twitter in recent weeks. They have returned users of the most radical right, they have opened the doors to the controversial host of fired by Fox News Tucker Carlson and they have limited the number of publications that can be seen by those who do not pay for the service.

In the midst of all this, Musk has opened another battlefront. He decided to take the legal firm that made him close the Twitter purchase operation to court in San Francisco. X Corp, the company that owns the social network, has sued Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, one of the world’s most reputable mergers and acquisitions firms, for “illicit enrichment”. The lawyers, according to demand, billed 90 million dollars for the case. It is one of the most exclusive offices. In addition to charging for their services by the hour, the firm was asking for an advance of $200,000, as well as a percentage of the result of the transaction, according to information released from a trial they carried out a few years ago against investor Carl Icahn. Lawyers charge at least 1% for transactions under $250 million and 0.1% for matters over $25 billion. If the trial goes ahead, Marck Zuckerberg won’t be the only heavyweight Elon Musk will fight.

