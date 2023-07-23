Musk announced plans to replace the bird on the Twitter logo, X will appear instead

Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to change the logo of the social network. About this he wrote on your page.

The American billionaire plans to replace the bird with an X. He believes that the new logo will be the epitome of human imperfection, which makes them unique.

“Soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all the birds,” he promised. Musk unveiled a possible logo design that “if it’s good enough, it’ll be launched around the world tomorrow.” The proposed brand looks like this: the letter X on a black background.

The billionaire acquired Twitter in October 2022 for $44 billion. He changed the leadership of the social network and headed the company.