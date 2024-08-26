Elon Muskthe visionary entrepreneur at the helm of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter (now X)is at the center of a storm of controversy and complaints. Nine reports, presented to the Italian Data Protection Authority, accuse it of violating European privacy regulations, in particular for the treatment of X users’ data.

This affair, which risks having far-reaching consequences for the future of the entrepreneur and his projects, raises crucial questions about the management of personal data in the digital age and the responsibilities of operators who manage online platforms with millions of users.

Nine reports received by Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), is at the center of a storm of controversy and complaints. Nwhere reports to the Italian Data Protection Authority accuse him of violating European privacy regulations, in particular for the processing of X users’ data. The allegations concern the lack of transparency in data collection and use practices, the lack of informed consent and the failure to adopt adequate security measures. This affair, which risks having far-reaching consequences for the future of the entrepreneur and his projects, raises crucial questions about the management of personal data in the digital age and the responsibilities of operators who manage online platforms with millions of users.

The situation in detail

Privacy regulations, such as the GDPR, require operators to ensure that personal data is processed lawfully, transparently and responsibly. X, with over 400 million users, must demonstrate that it complies with these rules and guarantees the security of personal data. The management of personal data is a crucial aspect for X’s credibility and reputation, which must ensure that users can use the service safely and consciously, without concerns about the privacy of their data. The consequences of a possible violation of privacy rules could be very serious for X and for Elon Musk, with large fines and significant damage to their reputation.