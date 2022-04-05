A thousand thinks, a thousand makes. This is how the Elon Musk’s typical day, always very active on social networks. To such an extent that on any Friday in early April, the billionaire bought about 9% of the shares of the Twitter networkentering to all intents and purposes in the field of social and media business.

The consequences of the deal were also felt at home Tesla, with a positive trend on the stock market. On Monday 4th April Tesla got a 5.5% jump, about an hour and a half after the close of Wall Street, which has almost evened out since the beginning of the year. In the the stock has risen by 30% in the last four weeks, and in this period, after all ‘normal’ events took place, such as the publication of the number of cars produced and delivered in the quarter, and also the usual follies, such as the personal challenge launched to Vladimir Putin by Musk himself. From the “let’s fight a duel” series.

Not only: the Gigafactory in Berlin was opened (finally) and soon there will be the Giga Fest Austin in Texas, at which time Musk could announce several news for 2022 and beyond. In China, on the other hand, the situation in the Shanghai factory is not positive at the moment due to Covid: the Chinese approach, with new lockdowns, is blocking several companies, including Tesla.

“The United States and China are currently the most important markets for Tesla and most of the sales, which are proceeding despite the recent upward price adjustments, are in the Model 3 sedan and the Y crossover. Model 3 is roughly a sedan. out of four luxury sedans sold in the United States and is the fourth best-selling luxury sedan in China, according to data from investment bank analyst Piper Sandler, Alexander Potter. “An impressive achievement,” given that European (ie German) rivals such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi “were once unattainable,” Potter noted. Which sees further room for growth for the title“, We read in the Sole 24 Ore.

Twitter is a very popular place for fans of the Tesla brand: with this interest now put in black and white, who knows it can become even morehouse organ of all of Musk’s activities.