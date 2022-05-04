Musk is seeking to increase the number of users of the popular social networking platform in the United States.

“Twitter will always be free for regular users, but may charge a small fee for commercial and government use,” Musk said in a tweet.

And since last month, Musk has been talking about a bunch of changes to Twitter. Having recently acquired the company, Musk said he wanted to improve the platform and add new elements.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing informed sources, that Elon Musk plans to make Twitter public again within three years of buying the social networking company.

The newspaper report said that Musk told potential investors that he plans to organize an initial public offering to bring Twitter back to the public markets.

Reuters reported earlier this week that Musk is in talks with large investment firms and high-ranking wealthy people about bringing more funding to his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and linking less than his wealth to the deal.