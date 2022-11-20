Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has announced on the platform on Saturday that former US President Donald Trump may return to Twitter. The decision comes after Musk launched a poll on the platform where users of the social medium could vote on Trump’s return.

Nearly fifteen million Twitter users cast their votes in the 24 hours that the poll was online, and about 52 percent of them voted in favour. “The people have spoken. Trump (his account) will be reinstated,” Musk said.

The former president was banned from the social network in 2021 after the attack on the Capitol in January of that year. His account was deactivated “because of the risk of further incitement to violence” after his supporters stormed the US parliament.

Trump, who recently announced that he will run again in the 2024 presidential election, indicated on Saturday that he may not want to return to Twitter. In a video message to a meeting of the conservative group Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, he said that “Twitter has a lot of problems.” He prefers to continue using his own platform Truth Social.