There is great anticipation overseas to find out who will win the US presidential election between Donald Trump and Kamala Harriswith the latter having taken the place of the retired Joe Biden. And even American car manufacturers will be watching with interest what happens in this sense, since in the event of a Trump victory (very likely) the policies related to the electrification of mobility they might change.

Removing EV Subsidies Under Trump?

In particular, according to Trump himself, the mandate for electric vehicles will be put to an end, although we do not know what the plan will actually consist of. However, it is plausible that removal by the former Tycoon of subsidies for electric cars, a move that would clearly impact the accounts of battery-powered vehicle manufacturers. Tesla first of all, even if the Palo Alto car manufacturer does not seem to be particularly worried about this, on the contrary.

Tesla worried…about its rivals

“If that happens it would hurt Tesla a little bit, but in the long run it would probably help us. It would definitely be devastating for our direct competitors”commented Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has no doubts: since the American company is an artificial intelligence company focused on autonomous driving technologyeverything related to electric cars and related business is a side issue.

Gigafactory Mexico on stand-by

It is certain that Trump’s policy will necessarily affect Tesla’s operations. News from the past few days is in fact the suspension of plans for a Tesla plant in Mexico: the company has said it will reevaluate its investment in a new Gigafactory in the country only after the US presidential elections. The reason? “Trump said he will impose heavy tariffs on vehicles produced in Mexico, so there is no point in investing in Mexico“Musk specified.