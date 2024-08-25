Elon Musk Unleashes on X After Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested in Paris. According to leaked news, Durov is accused of having created – and not modified – an unmoderated tool that has long been used for illegal activities, from drug trafficking to fraud. The story, predictably, captures the attention of Musk who expresses himself with a series of posts on his social X.

“It’s 2023 and in Europe people are being executed for liking a meme,” Musk writes. X is under the spotlight of the European Union, and in particular of Commissioner Thierry Breton, for its activities to combat online hate and disinformation. Musk, even in interactions with users, often refers to ‘free speech’, the freedom to express thoughts and opinions. Now, Durov’s arrest further ignites the debate.

Telegram’s number 1 risks “20 years…” in prison, observes Musk, who calls the current times “dangerous” and sides with the supporters of the hashtag #FreePavel before making fun of France’s position on rights: “Liberté. Liberté! Liberté?”. Then, responds with a peremptory “100%” to those who say that “today it’s Telegram’s turn, tomorrow it’s X’s turn”. So, the reference to the Second Amendment, which in the United States states that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” It is the only reason, says Musk, why the First Amendment – which protects freedom of speech – will be respected.

Musk then attacks Mark Zuckerberg, number 1 of Meta, ‘guilty’ of having given the green light to censorship to avoid problems: “He has already succumbed to censorship pressure. Instagram has a huge child exploitation problem, but no arrests for Zuck, who censors free speech and gives governments access to user data.”

“It is vital to upholding free speech that you forward posts to people you know, especially in countries with heavy censorship,” Mr Tesla writes, believing that “moderation – meaning control of content posted on social media – is the word propaganda uses to define censorship.”