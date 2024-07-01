From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/01/2024 – 16:40

In June, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, Starlink, Neurolink and X (formerly Twitter), not only remained in first place on Forbes’ ranking of the world’s richest people, but his fortune increased – even more. Last month, the billionaire became US$11.1 billion richer, according to Forbes.

In second place was Jeff Bezos, CEO and co-founder of Amazon. Bezos also pocketed more dollars in the month, more precisely, US$ 15.5 billion.

And in third place is Bernard Arnault, from the LVMH Group, owner of luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

The person who made the most money this month was Larry Ellison, who became $26.8 billion richer with Oracle shares, and is in fourth place on the list.

The fortunes of the world’s 10 richest people are worth US$1.66 trillion in total, US$76 billion more than last month.

See the list of the 10 richest people in June*:

1. Elon Musk – $221.4 billion

2. Jeff Bezos – $210.2 billion

3. Bernard Arnault – $193.7 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg – $176.8 billion

5. Larry Ellison – $173 billion

6. Larry Page – $150.3 billion

7. Sergey Brin – $143.9 billion

8. Bill Gates – $133.4 billion

9. Steve Ballmer – $130.7 billion

10. Warren Buffett – $128.4 billion

*Forbes List