Entrepreneur Musk to restore former US President Trump’s Twitter account

American entrepreneur and new owner of Twitter Elon Musk said in postwhich will restore the account of former US President Donald Trump in the social network.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be restored (his Twitter account — approx. “Lenta.ru”),” Musk wrote.

Musk previously conducted a poll on Twitter about whether to restore the former president’s account on the social network. More than 15 million users took part in the survey, with 51.8 percent in favor of the restoration, while 48.2 percent voted against. At the same time, Trump himself said that he was not going to return to Twitter, regardless of the results of the survey.

Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended on January 8, 2021. Also, the former head of the White House lost the opportunity to speak at a number of major venues. This decision on sanctions against the ex-president of the platform was made after the riots that the supporters of the Republican staged in the Capitol. As a result of the protest, five people were killed and dozens were arrested.