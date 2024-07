Billionaire Elon Musk claims California’s laws target “families and businesses alike” | Photo: EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

American billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday (16) that he will transfer the headquarters of two of his companies, X and SpaceX, from California to Texas.

Musk wrote on X that he made the decision due to a new California law that prohibits school districts from requiring teachers to notify parents when students change their gender identity or sexual orientation.

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and many others that preceded it, attacking families and businesses alike, SpaceX will now move its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” Musk said.

“I made it clear to the governor [da Califórnia, o democrata Gavin] Newsom has been saying for about a year that laws of this nature would force families and businesses to leave California to protect their children,” said the billionaire, who wrote in another post that X’s headquarters, currently located in San Francisco, will be moved to Austin, the capital of Texas.

“I’m sick of running from gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building [do X]”, he said. In 2021, Musk had already moved Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas.