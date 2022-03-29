World’s richest man and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk is on his way to becoming the first trillionaire in history. With one Fortune valued at $289.4 billion by Forbesyour wealth increases by 129% each year, according to analysis published by Tipalti Approvewhich tracks the income of the 30 largest fortunes in the world.

If the pace of enrichment continues the same way, Musk should reach the $1.38 trillion mark in 2024, when he is 52 years old. Tesla and SpaceX made Musk’s fortune jump from $25 billion in 2020 to the current $289.4 billion.

+ The role of Elon Musk’s satellites in the defense of Ukraine

+ Elon Musk opens Tesla ‘megafactory’ in Germany

In 2021, analysts at Morgan Stanley also predicted that Musk would soon be a trillionaire due to space exploration carried out by SpaceX.

Tipalti Approve says Jeff Bezos would be the first trillionaire, but now the forecast is that the Amazon founder will reach his fortune in 2030. The entity still warns of the volatility of the trillionaire run, subject to the variation of the shares of the largest companies in the world.

The platform also says that the second trillionaire in history should be Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire who founded the Adani Group, a conglomerate valued at US$ 93 billion that operates in port management, energy production, mining, food processing and other activities.

The predicted third trillionaire is Zhang Yiming, a Chinese entrepreneur who founded Byte Dance (TikTok). Then comes Bernard Arnault, president of Louis Vuitton. Bezos is expected to become the sixth trillionaire in 2030. Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Meta (Facebook), is expected to reach the plateau in 2034.

The first confirmed billionaire in history was John Rockefeller, in 1916. Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, was the first to exceed US$ 100 billion.

