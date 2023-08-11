Among the items listed is the old bird logo that once stood on the side of the building; social network has been rebranded and is now called X

Elon Musk will auction items present in the building in San Francisco (USA) that housed Twitter and is now the headquarters of X, the new name of the social network. The company listedfor now, 637 items in the HPG auction house (Heritage Global Partners), including the old bird logo which was on the side of the building.

According to the website, the bids in the auction “Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction With Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!” (“Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction featuring memorabilia, art, office assets and more!”, in Portuguese) can be given from September 12th to 14th of this year. The minimum offer for each lot is US$ 25 (about R$ 122).

O twitter changed its visual identity, replacing the blue bird with an “X”, on July 24th. The change was announced by Musk the day before. In his profile on the social network, he he wrote: “And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, little by little, to all the little birds”.

Since bought twitter, in October 2022, Musk has been promoting a series of changes to the platform, including changing the name of the company to X Corp. In April of this year, the bluebird was temporarily replaced by a Shiba Inu dog, from the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The currency appreciated 2,000% in 1 year.

According to the company’s executive director, Linda Yaccarino, the change in the social network’s logo is a step towards a new platform with “unlimited interactivity”centralizing audio, video, messaging, payments/banking and “creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities”.

Among the items up for auction are two paintings. One is the reproduction of selfie taken at the 2014 Oscars by presenter Ellen DeGeneres with actors such as Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o. The photo was retweeted over a million times within an hour.

The 2nd painting is the representation of a Photograph that former US President Barack Obama tweeted after being re-elected in 2012 and became the most retweeted image on the social network so far.

Items such as keyboards, computer screens, refrigerators, coffee machines, cabinets, chairs, sofas, bird objects,