Musk, threats from Russia. “If I die under mysterious circumstances …”

New chapter in the distance war between Elon Musk and the number one of the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos, Dmitri Rogozin. Elon Musk ironized and evoked his possible sudden death and “under mysterious circumstances” after he and the Pentagon were accused by Rogozin of delivering Starlink equipment to the Azov Battalion in Mariupol. “As far as we know, the delivery of the Starlink equipment was carried out by Pentagon“, he wrote Rogozin on Telegram. “Elon Musk is therefore jointly responsible for supplying the Ukrainian fascist forces with military communication equipment. And for this, Elon Musk, you will be held accountable, no matter how stupid you are”. The billionaire replied to him on Twitter. First he relaunched the words of the former Russian Deputy Prime Minister, then he commented: “If I die in mysterious circumstances, it was nice to meet you”

Twitter, after Elon Musk announcement, the worst trolls have grown up on social networks

Grew up in a few days from the purchase offer of Elon Musk the worst ‘trolls’ of Twitter. To detect it is an international network of volunteers. Over the past three years, volunteers have tracked 120 of the most persistent banned users who repeatedly “regenerate” profiles on the social media site. Volunteers are currently focusing on four hate groups – known to support the violenceracism andanti-Semitism – and report them to Twitter for quick removal. According to a British volunteer whose PA news agency agreed to remain anonymous, there has been a wave since the announcement of the MUSK agreement to buy Twitter for 34.5 billion pounds. of activity in the de-platform community. The day before the announcement of MUSK 28 newly regenerated accounts were reported on Twitter by the network, the volunteer said; Monday, April 25 – the day of the announcement – the figure jumped to 44; 86 new regenerated accounts were identified the next day, peaking over 100 the next day before returning to 52 on Thursday 28 April. The volunteer also reported that there were 181 active respawn accounts on that day, including some reported since the beginning of the week due to the Twitter application delay, and since then the figures have remained consistently higher than in previous months. . Sunder Katwala, director of the independent British Future think tank, worked with the volunteer network after being targeted by a troll Twitter banned which also launched racist slurs against three English footballers after the final of Euro 2020. “The worst people on the Internet are obviously pretty excited about Elon MUSK’s Twitter opportunities,” he commented Katwala however, clarifying that “their excitement is at least a little premature because” MUSK “does not yet own” Twitter. “We still don’t know exactly what she will do when she does. Le rules on Twitter they are the same as they used to be and the application is the same, but obviously there is a lot of excitement, a bit of a party atmosphere among the worst people on the internet. I think it’s potentially a problem, “pointed out the director of the independent British Future think tank. In his April 25 announcement, MUSK hailed free speech as the” foundation of a functioning democracy. “The American tycoon later clarified on Twitter: “By ‘freedom of speech’, I simply mean what corresponds to the law.”

