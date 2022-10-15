Elon Musk will continue to assist Ukraine with the Starlink satellite network which ensures efficient communications. “Who cares … Even if Starlink is still at a loss and other companies get billions of dollars from the taxpayer, we will continue to support the government of Ukraine for free,” writes the tycoon on Twitter. The topic has become topical in recent days. CNN referred to the communication sent by SpaceX – a company led by Musk – to the Pentagon: the company asked the Defense Department to take charge of the operation at a financial level. SpaceX has donated about 80,000 Starlink satellites to Ukraine since the beginning of the war triggered by the invasion in February and the cost, as Musk recently tweeted, is so far around 80 million dollars with the prospect of exceeding 100 million by the end of the year. end of year.

Maintaining the network until the end of the year could cost up to 120 million dollars and the investment for the next 12 months could reach 400 million. The costs, according to Musk’s latest tweet, will still be borne by SpaceX.